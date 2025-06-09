Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus, Army National Guard leadership team visit Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC [Image 23 of 25]

    Nordhaus, Army National Guard leadership team visit Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits National Guardsmen on rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. Nordhaus was joined by Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, the director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, the ARNG CSM, to receive an overview of operations from JRTC leaders and meet with Guardsmen representing elements of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, and partner nation troops from Jordan and Kosovo participating in the training rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Steve Nordhaus
    Brian Kendrick
    Jon Stubbs

