Nordhaus, Army National Guard leadership team visit Guardsmen on rotation at JRTC

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits National Guardsmen on rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. Nordhaus was joined by Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, the director of the Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, the ARNG CSM, to receive an overview of operations from JRTC leaders and meet with Guardsmen representing elements of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, and partner nation troops from Jordan and Kosovo participating in the training rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
