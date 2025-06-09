Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Damage Controlman Fireman Brianna Barranco, from San Antonio, responds to a simulated fire during a flying squad drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 13. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9119999
    VIRIN: 250613-N-NF288-3578
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #88 #PREBLE #NAVY #ARLEIGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download