Attendees pose questions during a Leadership Professional Development event facilitated by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Retired) Bruce Crawford, June 16, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. During the event, Lt. Gen. Crawford shared his leadership philosophy regarding the themes of trust, responsibility, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9118617
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-FX425-2018
|Resolution:
|5019x2313
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Crawford hosts LPD at 2d TSB [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.