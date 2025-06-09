Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Crawford hosts LPD at 2d TSB [Image 3 of 4]

    LTG Crawford hosts LPD at 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Attendees pose questions during a Leadership Professional Development event facilitated by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Retired) Bruce Crawford, June 16, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. During the event, Lt. Gen. Crawford shared his leadership philosophy regarding the themes of trust, responsibility, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9118617
    VIRIN: 250616-A-FX425-2018
    Resolution: 5019x2313
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
