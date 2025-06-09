LTG Crawford hosts LPD at 2d TSB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Retired) Bruce Crawford receives a Brigade Coin from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, following a Leadership Professional Development event, June 16, 2025 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. During the event, Lt. Gen. Crawford shared his leadership philosophy regarding the themes of trust, responsibility, and accountability. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)