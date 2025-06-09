Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors signal for an F/A-18F to launch off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 16, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 06:53
    Photo ID: 9117612
    VIRIN: 250616-N-VX022-1879
    Resolution: 7353x4136
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 73
    Shooter
    F/A-18F
    7thFleet
    USSGW

