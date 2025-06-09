Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Army celebrated its 250th birthday on June 14 with a parade in Washington D.C. to honor the history and service of its Soldiers. U.S. Army Cadet Command was represented in the parade by 150 cadets from the Virginia Military Institute, the Citadel, and Texas A&M University who were part of the formation highlighting the future of the Army. Over 6,000 Soldiers participated in the parade that journeyed through the heritage and evolution of the United States Army. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller