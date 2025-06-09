Idaho Airmen Help Restore Redwood Parks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, support facility restoration at Redwood National and State Parks, California, June 16, 2025, as a part of the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission.This IRT allows service members to gain valuable readiness training while actively supporting and serving communities across the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)