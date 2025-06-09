Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Squad Vehicle Training SALAKNIB 25 [Image 7 of 7]

    Infantry Squad Vehicle Training SALAKNIB 25

    PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Phillip McTaggart 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army Soldier of Able Company, Task Force Rattlesnake, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, out of Wahiawa, Hawaii, drives an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), with Australian Army soldiers of the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, riding along during Salaknib 2025, on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip McTaggart)

    This work, Infantry Squad Vehicle Training SALAKNIB 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Phillip McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    ISV
    The Royal Australian Regiment
    Sgt. McTaggart
    JOINT PACIFIC MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER
    SALAKNIB 2025

