Infantry Squad Vehicle Training SALAKNIB 25

Australian Army Cpl. Breanan Hannam, of the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, prepares to drive the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), after attending a course hosted by the U.S. Army Able Company, Task Force Rattlesnake, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Salaknib 2025, on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 23, 2025. This iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) during Salaknib II marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens warfighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Phillip McTaggart)