Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border

    EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Platoon, 808 Engineer Company, 109th Engineer Battalion, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, conducts a foot patrol along the Rio Grande River monitoring for illegal activity near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 14, 2025. U.S. Soldiers are conducting operations to assist U.S. Border Patrol with deterring illegal crossings into the United States by enhancing detection and monitoring. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samarion Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9116489
    VIRIN: 250615-A-JU985-2830
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 16.55 MB
    Location: EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border
    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border
    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Texas
    Department Of the Army
    Eagle Pass
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download