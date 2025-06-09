109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Platoon, 808 Engineer Company, 109th Engineer Battalion, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, conducts a foot patrol along the Rio Grande River monitoring for illegal activity near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 14, 2025. U.S. Soldiers are conducting operations to assist U.S. Border Patrol with deterring illegal crossings into the United States by enhancing detection and monitoring. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samarion Hicks)