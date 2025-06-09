109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristopher Runyon, assigned to 1st Platoon, 808th Engineer Company, 109th Engineer Battalion, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, conducts a foot patrol along the Rio Grande River monitoring the air for illegal drone activity near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 14, 2025. The Dronebuster Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) are employed to effectively engage and neutralize drone threats along the southern border. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samarion Hicks)