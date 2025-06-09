Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border [Image 2 of 3]

    109th Engineer Battalion conducts foot patrol along the southern border

    EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kristopher Runyon, assigned to 1st Platoon, 808th Engineer Company, 109th Engineer Battalion, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, conducts a foot patrol along the Rio Grande River monitoring the air for illegal drone activity near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 14, 2025. The Dronebuster Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) are employed to effectively engage and neutralize drone threats along the southern border. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9116480
    VIRIN: 250615-A-JU985-7108
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.73 MB
    Location: EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, US
