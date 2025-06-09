Communications security manager recognized for service at premier CBRNE command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army civilian communication security account manager was recognized for his service at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. Rodney J. Mayo, the communication security account manager for the 20th CBRNE Command, was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.