    171st KC-135 Landing [Image 5 of 5]

    171st KC-135 Landing

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft lands at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport, April 11, 2025. The primary mission of the 171st Air Refueling Wing is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft. In doing so, the unit provides resources for global engagement to meet national objectives, and to assist local and state authorities at the direction of the governor. The 171st also supports the Homeland Defense mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 09:46
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    KC-135

