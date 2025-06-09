171st KC-135 Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft lands at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport, April 11, 2025. The primary mission of the 171st Air Refueling Wing is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft. In doing so, the unit provides resources for global engagement to meet national objectives, and to assist local and state authorities at the direction of the governor. The 171st also supports the Homeland Defense mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shawn Monk)