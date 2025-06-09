USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Command Master Chief Christopher Tornay, from San Francisco, California, observes a vertical replenishment evolution from aboard the ship in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9114384
|VIRIN:
|250611-N-AS506-1054
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
