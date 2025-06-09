Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Command Master Chief Christopher Tornay, from San Francisco, California, observes a vertical replenishment evolution from aboard the ship in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 03:15
    Photo ID: 9114384
    VIRIN: 250611-N-AS506-1054
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TCCC Training
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment
    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    USS Gridley
    CMC
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download