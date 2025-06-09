Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Sailors attach supplies to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 6) during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 12, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 03:15
    Photo ID: 9114382
    VIRIN: 250612-N-AS506-1599
    Resolution: 5585x3723
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Vertical Replenishment
    Flight Quarters
    USS Gridley
    Deployment

