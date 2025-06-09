USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Operations at sea During Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AT SEA (June, 10, 2025) - The U.S. Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy conduct a torpedo exercise with a Singapore Navy S-70B helicopter during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025, June, 10. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot)