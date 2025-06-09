Dr. J. Britt McCarley, chief historian, TRADOC, talks with attendees at the staff ride which covered the summary, analysis and iteration of the September 1864 Battles of New Market Heights and Fort Harrison.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9113746
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-KV899-1142
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC celebrates Army 250th Birthday with historical lectures and staff rides [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Wines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRADOC celebrates Army 250th Birthday with historical lectures and staff rides
No keywords found.