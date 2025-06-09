Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC celebrates Army 250th Birthday with historical lectures and staff rides [Image 1 of 2]

    TRADOC celebrates Army 250th Birthday with historical lectures and staff rides

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Jean Wines 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Dr. J. Britt McCarley, chief historian, TRADOC, talks with attendees at the staff ride which covered the summary, analysis and iteration of the September 1864 Battles of New Market Heights and Fort Harrison.

    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    #Army250
    TRADOCArmy250
    Army 250th Birthday
    lectures and staff rides

