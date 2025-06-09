EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250612-N-TF068-1003 CONSTANTA, Romania (June 12, 2025) - Participants in exercise Eurasian Partnership Mine Countermeasure (EP MCM) 25, including members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, attend a pilot’s brief during the exercise. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Eurasia Partnership EP MCM 25 is an annual exercise hosted by the Romanian Navy which trains participating forces in planning and conducting mine countermeasure operations in order to enhance maritime EOD capabilities within the multinational framework. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)