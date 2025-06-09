Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 68

    250612-N-TF068-1003 CONSTANTA, Romania (June 12, 2025) - Participants in exercise Eurasian Partnership Mine Countermeasure (EP MCM) 25, including members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, attend a pilot’s brief during the exercise. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Eurasia Partnership EP MCM 25 is an annual exercise hosted by the Romanian Navy which trains participating forces in planning and conducting mine countermeasure operations in order to enhance maritime EOD capabilities within the multinational framework. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 08:41
    Photo ID: 9113390
    VIRIN: 250612-N-TF068-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 306.77 KB
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25
    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25
    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25
    EODMU 8 Participates in EPMCM 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EODMU 8
    CTF-68
    EPMCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download