Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Uses The Ship's Announcement System [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Uses The Ship's Announcement System

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Reyes, from Lompoc, California, uses the ship’s announcement system on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 9113362
    VIRIN: 250614-N-QV397-1012
    Resolution: 4118x2746
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Uses The Ship's Announcement System [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Uses The Ship's Announcement System
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Mans The Helm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bridge
    United States Navy
    Boatswain's Mate
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    boatswain's mate of the watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download