250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington

US Army Soldiers march down 15th Street in The Army Birthday Parade. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, June 14, 2025 in Washington.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9113242
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-BN614-4481
|Resolution:
|4553x3035
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
