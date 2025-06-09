Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in an air assault demonstration for the Week of the Eagles on Fort Campbell, KY, June 14, 2025. The Week of the Eagles concludes with the Air Assault demonstration. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9112213
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-ID763-8297
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Demonstration [Image 65 of 65], by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.