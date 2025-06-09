1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Jump Masters, assigned to Alpha and Charlie Company,1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, prepares to dispatch a chalk of Airborne Students out of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft over Fryar Drop Zone, Fort Benning, GA., June 9, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)