Members of the Oregon National Guard work together during the Cyber Shield 2025 exercise at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 9, 2025. Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest cyber exercise, bringing together approximately 900 soldiers, airmen, sailors, guardians, and civilian cyber professionals. This year’s exercise includes participants from 42 states and territories and 15 partner nations through the State Partnership Program. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9111436
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-CH590-1055
|Resolution:
|5736x4044
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025
No keywords found.