Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025

Massachusetts Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Alan Zohdi, a Technical Observer, makes notes and reviews the Oregon Army National Guard team during a 10-minute group exercise during the Cyber Shield 2025 exercise at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 10, 2025. Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest cyber exercise, bringing together approximately 900 soldiers, airmen, sailors, guardians, and civilian cyber professionals. This year’s exercise includes participants from 42 states and territories and 15 partner nations through the State Partnership Program. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)