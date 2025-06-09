Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025

    Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Hanson (center) reviews information with Oregon Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Logan Shipley (right) during the Cyber Shield 2025 exercise at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 11, 2025. Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest cyber exercise, bringing together approximately 900 soldiers, airmen, sailors, guardians, and civilian cyber professionals. This year’s exercise includes participants from 42 states and territories and 15 partner nations through the State Partnership Program. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 23:34
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025

    State Partnership Program
    Cybersecurity
    Vietnam
    Oregon National Guard
    Joint Force Exercise
    Cyber Shield

