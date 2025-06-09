Oregon Guardsmen sharpen skills and strengthen partnerships during Cyber Shield Exercise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Brig. Gen. Russell McGuire leads a discussion as the guest speaker for International Partner Distinguished Visitors’ Day on June 10, 2025, during the Cyber Shield 2025 exercise at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 9, 2025. Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest cyber exercise, bringing together approximately 900 soldiers, airmen, sailors, guardians, and civilian cyber professionals. This year’s exercise includes participants from 42 states and territories and 15 partner nations through the State Partnership Program. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)