USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

U.S. Army Soldiers with 529th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, and German Soldiers with Landeskommando Hessen participate in a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)