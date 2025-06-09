USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters Support Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, and German Soldiers with Landeskommando Hessen present arms ahead of a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. Landeskommando Hessen is Germany’s local military counterpart to USAG Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)
|06.13.2025
|06.13.2025 17:07
|9110934
|250613-A-QN293-2892
|4670x3502
|10.31 MB
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|2
|0
