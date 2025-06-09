Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run [Image 19 of 25]

    USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 529th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, and German Soldiers with Landeskommando Hessen stand at rest ahead of a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. The formation was led by Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil, senior enlisted advisor of USAG Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run [Image 25 of 25], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

