USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force participate in a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. The formation was led by Col. Patrick Moffett, commander of 2nd MDTF. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9110917
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-QN293-5896
|Resolution:
|5039x3510
|Size:
|9.79 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
