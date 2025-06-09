Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run [Image 18 of 25]

    USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force participate in a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. The formation was led by Col. Patrick Moffett, commander of 2nd MDTF. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9110917
    VIRIN: 250613-A-QN293-5896
    Resolution: 5039x3510
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run [Image 25 of 25], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

