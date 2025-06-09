USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force participate in a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. The formation was led by Col. Patrick Moffett, commander of 2nd MDTF. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)