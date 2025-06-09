USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters Support Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, and German Soldiers with Landeskommando Hessen stand at rest in a formation led by USAG Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson after a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by the garrison on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)