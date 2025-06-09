Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS HAC-D Hearing [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Bryn MacDonnell participate in a hearing with the House Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9110317
    VIRIN: 250610-D-LS763-1033
    Resolution: 3996x2715
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS HAC-D Hearing [Image 17 of 17], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing
    CJCS HAC-D Hearing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download