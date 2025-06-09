CJCS HAC-D Hearing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Bryn MacDonnell participate in a hearing with the House Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 10, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)