Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA cadets tour Yokota [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Dominick Lisitsin, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Micallef, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, and USAFA Cadet Katherine Frost, don protective gear for a welding demonstration during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2025. The Operation Air Force program is a curricular requirement at USAFA that sends cadets to bases anywhere in the world, exposing them to the roles, responsibilities and expectations of a newly commissioned second lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9108481
    VIRIN: 250610-F-SL055-1963
    Resolution: 5480x3646
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA cadets tour Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota
    USAFA cadets tour Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    Pacific Air Forces

    United States Air Force Academy

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    tour
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    cadets
    USAFA
    374 AW
    Operation Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download