USAFA cadets tour Yokota

From left, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Dominick Lisitsin, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Micallef, 374th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, and USAFA Cadet Katherine Frost, don protective gear for a welding demonstration during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2025. The Operation Air Force program is a curricular requirement at USAFA that sends cadets to bases anywhere in the world, exposing them to the roles, responsibilities and expectations of a newly commissioned second lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)