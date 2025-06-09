USAFA cadets tour Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa Paulson, 374th Medical Group surgical services director, shows U.S. Air Force Academy cadets an operating room during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2025. The Operation Air Force program is a curricular requirement at USAFA that sends cadets to bases anywhere in the world, exposing them to the roles, responsibilities and expectations of a newly commissioned second lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)