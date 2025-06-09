U.S. Air Force Capt. Thaad Franklin, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, shows U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Brendan Gibbons the control panel of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2025. The eight cadets visited multiple units, talking with Airmen and officers across the base, gaining perspective on the different roles and responsibilities they carry out to keep Yokota mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9108478
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-SL055-1552
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA cadets tour Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.