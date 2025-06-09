USAFA cadets tour Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thaad Franklin, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, shows U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Brendan Gibbons the control panel of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2025. The eight cadets visited multiple units, talking with Airmen and officers across the base, gaining perspective on the different roles and responsibilities they carry out to keep Yokota mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)