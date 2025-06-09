Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omaha District celebrates 250th U.S. Army Birthday [Image 14 of 15]

    Omaha District celebrates 250th U.S. Army Birthday

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Lisa Crawford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employees enjoy some cake, June 12, 2025, in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday at the Edward Zorinsky Federal Building in Omaha, Nebraska. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775, and two days later, on June 16, the Continental Congress appointed the first uniformed Army engineers. Over the last 250 years U.S. Army Engineers have evolved to encompass the twin pillars of modern engineer operations, providing engineering expertise to the Army, and responding to the nation’s toughest engineering and environmental challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9107603
    VIRIN: 250612-A-QR920-1065
    Resolution: 5672x3781
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Birthday
    USACE
    cake
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District

