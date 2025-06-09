Omaha District celebrates 250th U.S. Army Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Adam Coon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District contract specialist, cuts and serves a cake, June 12, 2025, in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday at the Edward Zorinsky Federal Building in Omaha, Nebraska. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775, and two days later, on June 16, the Continental Congress appointed the first uniformed Army engineers. Over the last 250 years U.S. Army Engineers have evolved to encompass the twin pillars of modern engineer operations, providing engineering expertise to the Army, and responding to the nation’s toughest engineering and environmental challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)