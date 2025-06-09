Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 10 of 11]

    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake Seger, secuirty forces officer, with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, inspect a M249 light machine gun during a live fire training exercise at Fort Novosel, Alabama, June 11, 2025. The exercise improves the members accuracy, efficiency and lethality while operating crew served weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9106702
    VIRIN: 250611-Z-UA734-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    116th ACW
    Fort Novosel

