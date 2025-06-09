Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, engage thier targets during a live fire training exercise at Fort Novosel, Alabama, June 11, 2025. The exercise improves the members accuracy, efficiency and lethality while operating crew served weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)