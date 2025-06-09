U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, engage thier targets during a live fire training exercise at Fort Novosel, Alabama, June 11, 2025. The exercise improves the members accuracy, efficiency and lethality while operating crew served weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:27
|Photo ID:
|9106700
|VIRIN:
|250611-Z-UA734-1007
|Resolution:
|7746x5167
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.