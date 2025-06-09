Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Station Houston student receives NROTC Scholarship

    Recruiting Station Houston student receives NROTC Scholarship

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. PEDRO RODRIGUEZ 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Aaron Applewhite, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Houston, Sgt. Joe Arizpe, a recruiter assigned to recruiting sub-station Willowbrook, and Staff Sgt. Freddy Gonzalez, the staff non-commissioned officer in charge for recruiting sub-station Willowbrook, pose for a photo with William Gillock, a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship recipient, at Banff High School in Houston, Texas, May 23, 2025. The NROTC Scholarship Marine Option, allows those with a fighting spirit the opportunity to earn a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps as they complete their studies at a participating college or university. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Rodriguezcastillo)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9106265
    VIRIN: 250523-M-WX980-1384
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    recruiting
    NROTC
    USMCNews
    NROTC Marine Option
    NROTC Check Presentation

