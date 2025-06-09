Recruiting Station Houston student receives NROTC Scholarship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Aaron Applewhite, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Houston, Sgt. Joe Arizpe, a recruiter assigned to recruiting sub-station Willowbrook, and Staff Sgt. Freddy Gonzalez, the staff non-commissioned officer in charge for recruiting sub-station Willowbrook, pose for a photo with William Gillock, a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship recipient, at Banff High School in Houston, Texas, May 23, 2025. The NROTC Scholarship Marine Option, allows those with a fighting spirit the opportunity to earn a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps as they complete their studies at a participating college or university. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Rodriguezcastillo)