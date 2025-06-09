German navy supports BALTOPS 25

BALTIC SEA (June 10, 2025) The Germany navy supports exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) as they sail through the Baltic Sea, June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)
