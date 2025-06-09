Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike [Image 13 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike

    TAWI-TAWI, PHILIPPINES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police post security on a dock during a maritime visit, board, search, and seizure strike as part of KAMANDAG 9 off the Coast of Tawi-Tawi, Philippines, June 5, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. SOCPAC serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 9105193
    VIRIN: 250605-M-D0517-1102
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 15.62 MB
    Location: TAWI-TAWI, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Adeola Adetimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike
    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    VBSS
    SOCPAC
    Philippine Marines
    Kamandag
    IndoPacific SOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download