KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike

Service members with the Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps shoot a Squad Rocket Launcher Lite during a maritime visit, board, search, and seizure strike as part of KAMANDAG 9 off the Coast of Tawi-Tawi, Philippines, June 5, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. SOCPAC serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)