    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike [Image 9 of 17]

    KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike

    TAWI-TAWI, PHILIPPINES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police clear a dock during a maritime visit, board, search, and seizure strike as part of KAMANDAG 9 off the Coast of Tawi-Tawi, Philippines, June 5, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. SOCPAC serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 9105189
    VIRIN: 250605-M-D0517-1089
    Resolution: 7406x4165
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: TAWI-TAWI, PH
    TAGS

    MARSOC
    VBSS
    SOCPAC
    Philippine Marines
    Kamandag
    IndoPacific SOF

