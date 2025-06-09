Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police clear a dock during a maritime visit, board, search, and seizure strike as part of KAMANDAG 9 off the Coast of Tawi-Tawi, Philippines, June 5, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. SOCPAC serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 00:41
|Photo ID:
|9105189
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-D0517-1089
|Resolution:
|7406x4165
|Size:
|16.15 MB
|Location:
|TAWI-TAWI, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 9: AFP, SOTF-P conduct Maritime VBSS Strike [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Adeola Adetimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.