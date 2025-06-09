Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    877th and 1017th QM Companies Wrap Up QLLEX [Image 3 of 3]

    877th and 1017th QM Companies Wrap Up QLLEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 877th and 1017th Quartermaster Companies pose for a photo after completing their mission in support of the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 11, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California.Throughout the exercise, both units conducted fuel distribution, staging, systems checks, and convoy operations to ensure seamless sustainment across the operational footprint. Their teamwork and execution contributed directly to the success of Mojave Falcon 2025—a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9104028
    VIRIN: 250611-A-MN258-8581
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 877th and 1017th QM Companies Wrap Up QLLEX [Image 3 of 3], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    armyreserve
    USArmyReserves
    BeAllYouCanBe
    twicethecitizen
    mojavefalcon25

