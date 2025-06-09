877th and 1017th QM Companies Wrap Up QLLEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 877th and 1017th Quartermaster Companies pose for a photo after completing their mission in support of the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 11, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California.Throughout the exercise, both units conducted fuel distribution, staging, systems checks, and convoy operations to ensure seamless sustainment across the operational footprint. Their teamwork and execution contributed directly to the success of Mojave Falcon 2025—a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)