Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Borchardt takes a photo while flying a Northrop T-38 talon aircraft at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, 2014. (Photo courtesy from U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Borchardt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9103617
    VIRIN: 250611-F-F3011-1004
    Resolution: 2664x4000
    Size: 947.18 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey
    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey
    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey
    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aviation meets medicine: A flight surgeon’s lifelong journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight surgeon
    aeromedical evacuation
    critical care
    aviation
    AE
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    HPSP
    Airmen in Action
    human systems integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download